Flynn selling home to cover legal bills from Mueller investigation

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is selling his Virginia home to pay legal bills stemming from the special counsel investigation into Russian election interference, Flynn's brother told ABC News.

Joe Flynn told ABC that the home in Old Town Alexandria, Va., located just outside D.C., was put on the market in December.

The three-bedroom townhouse was listed with an asking price of $895,000.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it — this has been a trying experience” for Michael Flynn and his wife, Joe Flynn told ABC News. "It has been a crucible and it's not over."

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to FBI agents about his interactions with Russian officials.

He is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE in his probe into Russian election interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Flynn’s family created a legal defense fund to help cover his legal costs, but his brother declined to say how much they had raised.

Flynn's criminal defense lawyer declined to comment to ABC.