Trump, Swedish leader clash on tariffs at joint press conference

President Trump clashed with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at a joint press conference in the White House on Tuesday over his plans to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Trump stressed he will move ahead with his plan to slap major tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, despite dire warnings from Republican lawmakers and even some of his own advisers.
“So, we're doing tariffs on steel,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Löfven.
Trump defended the tariffs, arguing that a trade war wouldn’t be bad for the United States given its trade deficits with the European Union — of which Sweden is a member — and other countries.
“I'm convinced that increased tariffs will hurt us all in the long run,” Löfven said in his opening remarks before the press conference, as Trump stood by. “As a Swede I support the efforts of the European Union to achieve trade with fewer obstacles, as few as possible.”
Trump was asked about that conflict but held the line, saying that the U.S. is being taken advantage of and that tariffs are necessary to keep the country competitive.
The president singled out the European Union and threatened a new tax on their cars.
Trump’s impromptu tariff announcement last week exposed deep rifts within his White House over the issue.