Trump Org says it donated $151,470 in foreign profits to US Treasury

The Trump Organization donated $151,470 in profits earned from foreign government patronage at its hotels and other businesses last year to the U.S. Treasury, an executive at the company said Friday.

George Sorial, the Trump Organization's executive vice president and counsel, said the donation makes good on the company's promise to give away profits from foreign governments during President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's time in the White House.

"Although not a legal requirement, this voluntary donation fulfills our pledge to donate profits from foreign government patronage at our hotels and similar business during President Trump’s term in office," Sorial said in a statement.

The donated profits were earned from the time Trump entered office on Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of last year, Sorial said.

The Trump Organization said last week that it had made a donation to the Treasury Department, but declined at the time to say for how much.

The Treasury Department has confirmed that it received a check, The Associated Press reported Friday. The department did not immediately respond to an email from The Hill seeking to confirm receipt of the donation.

Trump has faced scrutiny for refusing to divest from his business empire, which includes a hotel in downtown Washington, blocks from the White House, that has attracted foreign dignitaries and others.

Ethics experts have warned that failing to fully separate himself from the Trump Organization could create conflicts of interest and violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bars federal officials from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments.

Trump handed over control of his company's day-to-day operations to his two elder sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, shortly before taking office last year.