Trump says he's working with Australia on tariff exemption

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE said Friday that he's working on a "security agreement" with Australia that would exempt the country from stiff tariffs on the steel and aluminum imports the U.S. imposed this week.

Trump tweeted that he had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and that the two leaders were committed to "having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship."

"Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don’t have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!" Trump tweeted.

Spoke to PM @TurnbullMalcolm of Australia. He is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship. Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don’t have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018

The president's tweet came a day after he imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports. Those duties are set to take effect in the next few weeks.

Canada and Mexico have been exempted from the tariffs, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinOvernight Tech: Judge blocks AT&T request for DOJ communications | Facebook VP apologizes for tweets about Mueller probe | Tech wants Treasury to fight EU tax proposal Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand Big tech lobbying groups push Treasury to speak out on EU tax proposal MORE held open the possibility on Friday of granting exemptions to other allies.

"My expectation is there may be some other countries [Trump] considers in the next two weeks," Mnuchin said on CNBC.

The tariffs drew fire from many foreign governments, who warned that they could take retaliatory trade measures against the U.S. if Trump made good on his plan to levy the heavy duties on steel and aluminum.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop acknowledged on Friday that Australian officials had recruited the help of golf legend Greg Norman, a personal friend of Trump, to lobby the U.S. president on the tariffs, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.