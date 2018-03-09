Cabinet officials rebuked by White House amid ethics questions: report

Four Cabinet-level officials were reportedly scolded in private meetings at the White House last month for news stories detailing questionable ethical behavior.

CNN reported Friday that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeGOP lawmakers: Obama admin ‘hastily’ wrote lead ammunition ban Ex-Interior chief ribs Zinke over ‘secretarial flag’ Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Benjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonHUD watchdog looking into involvement of Carson's family at agency Ethics watchdog calls for probe of Carson family role at federal agency Thanks to Trump and Pence, America's relationship with Israel is stronger than ever MORE, Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary David Shulkin David Jonathon ShulkinShulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA Overnight Energy: Dems ask Pruitt to justify first-class travel | Obama EPA chief says reg rollback won't stand | Ex-adviser expects Trump to eventually rejoin Paris accord Overnight Defense: First Gitmo transfer under Trump could happen 'soon' | White House says Trump has confidence in VA chief | Russia concedes 'dozens' of civilians injured in Syria clash MORE and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt Edward (Scott) Scott PruittOvernight Energy: Dems ask Pruitt to justify first-class travel | Obama EPA chief says reg rollback won't stand | Ex-adviser expects Trump to eventually rejoin Paris accord Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand Overnight Defense: First Gitmo transfer under Trump could happen 'soon' | White House says Trump has confidence in VA chief | Russia concedes 'dozens' of civilians injured in Syria clash MORE were among those called to the White House.

The meetings were held at the request of White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE, and stressed the importance of avoiding even so much as the appearance of unethical behavior, according to CNN.

The agencies were also reportedly given guidelines, titled "creating a culture of compliance." The advice outlined in that document highlighted the importance of "optics," saying that officials should refrain from behavior that could appear outside their agency's mission.

A number of Cabinet-level officials in the Trump administration have faced scrutiny amid questions dealing with ethical behavior.

Pruitt faced backlash over first-class travel on official trips, while Zinke's travel is the subject of investigations by the Office of Special Counsel and the Interior Department's inspector general.

Carson has also come under fire for purchasing a $31,000 table for his office, an order he canceled last week, while a trip to Europe by Shulkin last summer was the subject of an inspector general's report. That report found that the VA secretary misused government resources.