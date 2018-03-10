Tillerson falls ill on Africa tour, cancels events

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonFormer WH adviser: Trump will want to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020 Why the US should lead on protecting Rohingya Muslims 'Bolivarian Diaspora' can no longer be ignored MORE is ill and canceled all his planned events in Africa on Saturday.

“The Secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea,” Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein told media outlets traveling with Tillerson.

"Some events will go ahead without him, while they are looking at the possibility of rescheduling others," said Goldstein, who is under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs.

Tillerson is on a working Africa tour that includes stops in Kenya, Chad, Nigeria, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

While Tillerson was in Ethiopia, President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE announced he accepted a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He will become the first sitting U.S. president to ever meet with a North Korean leader, although the White House says North Korea has to take “concrete” steps on denuclearization in order to ensure the meeting happens.

Tillerson’s schedule on Saturday included an event for President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program, a wreath-laying ceremony at the August 7th Memorial Park and a meeting with American diplomats serving at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

The PEPFAR event went on without him, according to the Associated Press.

