Trump rips NBC's Chuck Todd: 'He's a sleeping son of a b----'

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE attacked NBC host Chuck Todd at a campaign rally on Saturday, calling the news anchor a “son of a bitch.”

Trump mentioned Todd, who hosts NBC’s “Meet the Press,” in mentioning a 1999 appearance on the show in which he spoke about needing to “take out” North Korea.

“A show now headed by ‘Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd,’ ” Trump said. “He’s a sleeping son of a bitch."

Trump spoke in Moon Township, Pa., at a campaign rally in support of Rick Saccone, the Republican candidate facing a tough race in a special House election.

Trump laid into other news networks during his remarks, saying that CNN has worse ratings than Fox News and harshly criticizing NBC and MSNBC.

Trump’s remarks came just hours after he tweeted criticism of the media’s coverage of his North Korea meeting, saying the press went from being “startled" and "amazed” to saying “so what, who cares” the following morning.