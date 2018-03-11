Trump: 'Fake News Media' only give me credit for 1 congressional win

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE in a tweet on Sunday promoted Republican Pennsylvania congressional candidate Rick Saccone, touting five GOP congressional wins in the first year of his presidency.

“The Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races, a point which the Fake News Media continuously fails to mention,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I backed and campaigned for all of the winners. They give me credit for one. Hopefully, Rick Saccone will be another big win on Tuesday.”

The president appears to be referring to the victories of Reps. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelSpicer calls on Republicans to return Wynn donations from 'this cycle' Why Democrats keep winning special elections Trump boosted citizen involvement while solidifying political division MORE (R-Ga.), Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteDem invokes Trump in pushing for bill to protect journalists GOP lawmaker who assaulted reporter to lead workshop on communications Spicer calls on Republicans to return Wynn donations from 'this cycle' MORE (R-Mont.), Ron Estes Ronald (Ron) Gene EstesThe Trump Presidency: Year One Dems aim to triple number of GOP House seats in play in 2018 MORE (R-Kan.), Ralph Norman Ralph Warren NormanPentagon releases guidance for potential government shutdown House Dems spending 5K on SC special election GOP House runoff in SC too close to call MORE (R-S.C.) and John Curtis (R-Utah). All five House members were elected in special elections last year.

Democrat Doug Jones defeated Trump-backed Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE last December, however, in the Alabama special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsUnder pressure, Trump shifts blame for Russia intrusion Overnight Tech: Judge blocks AT&T request for DOJ communications | Facebook VP apologizes for tweets about Mueller probe | Tech wants Treasury to fight EU tax proposal Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand MORE’s former U.S. Senate seat.

Trump’s latest remark comes ahead of the heated Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District race on Tuesday, when Saccone faces off against Democrat Conor Lamb in a district Trump won by 19 points in the 2016 election.