Texas investigating notary over failure to sign Stormy Daniels nondisclosure agreement: report

Officials in Texas are investigating the nondisclosure agreement signed by adult-film actress Stormy Daniels after it was revealed that the notary did not sign or date the document, the Dallas Morning News reported Monday.

Texas notaries are required to sign and date agreements, as well as provide a certificate verifying those who sign documents.

However, notary Erica Jackson is now facing an investigation after she failed to do all three for the 2016 nondisclosure agreement regarding Daniels's alleged affair with President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE. Jackson’s stamp is on the document.

“Attaching your seal to a document without a notarial certificate constitutes good cause for the secretary of state to take action against your notary commission," a Texas official said in a letter to Jackson, sent last week.

Jackson told the Morning News on Friday that she did not recall the specific agreement.

The Morning News also could not reach Daniels’s attorney for comment.

Reports surrounding the agreement and a $130,000 payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, have dogged the White House for weeks. The payment, originally reported by The Wall Street Journal, came weeks before the 2016 election and after the release of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump can be heard boasting of grabbing women by the genitalia.

Sam Taylor, a spokesman for the Texas secretary of state, said that the office was solely investigating “whether or not the individual complies with his or her duties as a notary public in the state of Texas.’’

It’s unclear if Jackson's missing signature or lack of certificate would impact the agreement.

Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump last week, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed to not discuss their alleged affair is void because Trump did not sign the document.

The New York Times also reported Monday that Daniels has offered to reimburse Trump the $130,000 she received from his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, in order for her to speak publicly about the alleged affair.