Trump to raise $5M in California: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE is expected to raise $5 million for his 2020 reelection campaign and for the Republican National Committee (RNC) at a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 90 people are expected to attend the fundraiser in Beverly Hills, which will occur during Trump's first trip to California since taking the White House.

Attendees are expected to contribute a minimum of $35,000, but can give up to $250,000 in exchange for a roundtable discussion and photo with Trump.

The fundraiser is being hosted by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, the party's finance chairman, Todd Ricketts, and deputy finance chairman Elliott Broidy, according to the LA Times.

The president's trip to California will begin in San Diego, where Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border to see prototypes of his long-promised border wall.

California is among the bluest states in the country. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE beat Trump in the state by more than 4 million votes in the 2016 election.