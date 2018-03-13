Trump urges support for Saccone as Pennsylvania voters head to polls

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE delivered a last-minute plea for GOP congressional hopeful Rick Saccone on Tuesday, touting economic successes as voters in Pennsylvania headed to the polls for a special election.

"The Economy is raging, at an all time high, and is set to get even better," Trump tweeted. "Jobs and wages up. Vote for Rick Saccone and keep it going!"

Saccone is facing off against Democrat Conor Lamb in Tuesday's special election to replace former Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyTrump to Pa. GOP: Challenge congressional map all the way to Supreme Court Pennsylvania Supreme Court releases new congressional map Dems don't plan to put more money into heated Pa. race MORE (R-Pa.), who resigned in October following a scandal related to an extramarital affair.

The blue-collar district has typically been considered safe for Republican candidates. Trump won the district by 20 points in the 2016 presidential election.

But a Monmouth University poll released Monday had Lamb leading Saccone, 51 percent to 45 percent.

Trump traveled to the Pennsylvania district over the weekend to campaign for Saccone. The race is widely seen as a bellwether for Republicans' prospects in the November midterm elections later this year.