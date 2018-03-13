Trump considering firing VA chief: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE is considering replacing Veterans Affairs chief David Shulkin David Jonathon ShulkinShulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA Overnight Energy: Dems ask Pruitt to justify first-class travel | Obama EPA chief says reg rollback won't stand | Ex-adviser expects Trump to eventually rejoin Paris accord Overnight Defense: First Gitmo transfer under Trump could happen 'soon' | White House says Trump has confidence in VA chief | Russia concedes 'dozens' of civilians injured in Syria clash MORE with Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryTrump, Pence to address CPAC this week Overnight Energy: EPA penalties for polluters cut in half under Trump | Court orders regulators to implement Obama efficiency rules | Sully weighs in on Pruitt's first-class travel Energy Department to invest .5M in projects aiming to improve the performance of coal MORE, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Two sources close to the White House told The New York Times that Trump is mulling firing Shulkin, who has been under scrutiny over ethics concerns, including his use of a personal security detail to run errands.

Trump has not formally offered Perry the job, and it’s unclear if he would accept it, The Times reported. Perry served in the Air Force prior to his career in politics.

Shulkin has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks following an internal report that found he spent most of a taxpayer-funded trip to Europe sightseeing, had the government cover the cost of his wife’s airfare and improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets.

He has also gone on record to say he's rooting out "subversion" in his own department, where he claims other staffers are attempting to undermine him.

White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE reportedly told Shulkin following those comments to stop fighting with staff and talking with the media.

The department itself has faced its share of problems. An Inspector General report released Tuesday found the agency incorrectly reported wait times experienced by veterans seeking first-time care from the agency's doctors, and a recent series of USA Today stories shed light on problematic hiring practices within the department.

The report of Shulkin's possible ouster comes just hours after Trump abruptly fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonFormer WH adviser: Trump will want to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020 Why the US should lead on protecting Rohingya Muslims 'Bolivarian Diaspora' can no longer be ignored MORE, replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoThe CIA may need to call White House to clarify Russia meddling Intel agencies to brief officials from all 50 states on election threats Russia probe complicating House hearing on threats facing US: report MORE.

Tillerson said in a news conference that he will conclude his tenure on March 31, and will turn over his duties to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan until then.

This story was updated at 5:50 p.m. on March 13, 2018