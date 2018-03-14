Trump mocked Tillerson's 'mannerisms and Texas drawl': report

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE reportedly mocked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonFormer WH adviser: Trump will want to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020 Why the US should lead on protecting Rohingya Muslims 'Bolivarian Diaspora' can no longer be ignored MORE for his "mannerisms and Texas drawl."

Trump called Tillerson — who was ousted from his role Tuesday — "weak" and talked with friends and advisers about people he thought would be better suited for the job at the State Department, The Washington Post reported.

Trump was also critical of the bad press Tillerson received, according to the Post.

“This guy never gets a good story about him,” Trump said, a source told the newspaper.

Trump on Tuesday ousted Tillerson from his role as secretary of State and named CIA director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoThe CIA may need to call White House to clarify Russia meddling Intel agencies to brief officials from all 50 states on election threats Russia probe complicating House hearing on threats facing US: report MORE as his replacement.

Trump told reporters Tuesday he made the decision "by myself."

“I actually got along great with Rex, but really, it was a different mindset,” Trump said at the White House.

Trump and Tillerson had repeatedly clashed in the past, most famously after reports that the secretary of State referred to Trump in private as "moron."