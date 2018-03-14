Trump Organization lawyer worked on Stormy Daniels nondisclosure case

A lawyer at the Trump Organization was involved in the legal efforts to try and stop adult film star Stormy Daniels from speaking out about an alleged affair with President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE.

Jill A. Martin, an attorney for the Trump Organization, is listed as a counsel in legal documents for an arbitration demand by a company created by Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

CNN also reported the connections on Wednesday.

Cohen used the company, Essential Consultants LLC, to pay Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about the alleged affair.

Martin said in a statement to the Journal that she worked on the filing “in her individual capacity” until a New York-based lawyer was approved to practice in California.

“The company has had no involvement in the matter,” she said.

The White House press secretary has said she is not "aware" that Trump knew about the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump denies the alleged affair.

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti discussed the revelations on CNN Wednesday.

“She is a full-time employee as evidenced by the state bar. And so there can be no question that the Trump Organization was representing [Essential Consultants] LLC in connection with this arbitration," Avenatti said.

“The focus of this filing in February was to gag my client, put a muzzle on her and prevent her from speaking and that is why they filed the arbitration to obtain what is called a temporary restraining order,” he continued.

“So this idea that there is a separation between EC, LLC and Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is a complete and utter fiction,” Avenatti added.

Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. praises 'spirit' of poverty-stricken Indians: 'Still a smile on a face' State Dept. says it did not coordinate with Trump Jr. on India speech The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE, are running their father’s business while he’s in office.

Daniels has a filed a lawsuit against Trump to try and void the nondisclosure agreement blocking her from speaking out about the alleged affair.

Daniels has recorded an interview with “60 Minutes” that is expected to air on Sunday. Her lawyer claims she is free to discuss the alleged affair because Cohen confirmed the payment, breaking the agreement.

But Cohen has also obtained a temporary restraining order against Daniels and Trump’s lawyers are reportedly considering legal action to stop the interview from airing.

The hearing date for Daniels' lawsuit regarding the nondisclosure agreement is set for July 12 in Los Angeles.

-Updated 9:09 p.m.