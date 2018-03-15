Trump to remove McMaster as national security adviser: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE has reportedly decided to remove H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser.

The Washington Post reported Thursday evening that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time in removing him to ensure there is a strong successor.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back on the report, saying "there are no changes" at the National Security Council.

“Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” she tweeted.

Rumors of McMaster’s exit have swirled in recent weeks, though the White House earlier this month pushed back on reports his ouster was imminent.

McMaster, a three-star Army general, has had public disagreements with Trump over issues ranging from Iran to Russia.

The president rebuked his national security adviser last month after McMaster said Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election was “incontrovertible.”

“General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems,” Trump tweeted.

Thursday's report on McMaster’s looming departure, which cited five sources, come two days after Trump announced on Twitter that he was ousting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonFormer WH adviser: Trump will want to rejoin Paris climate pact by 2020 Why the US should lead on protecting Rohingya Muslims 'Bolivarian Diaspora' can no longer be ignored MORE.

The president tapped CIA Director Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoThe CIA may need to call White House to clarify Russia meddling Intel agencies to brief officials from all 50 states on election threats Russia probe complicating House hearing on threats facing US: report MORE to replace the nation's top diplomat, while nominating CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel to lead the agency.

Trump's abrupt firing of Tillerson and conflicting signals from the White House about other potential staff moves have put Washington on edge about who else Trump may oust.

Removing McMaster would put Trump in the position of having to select his third national security adviser since taking office.

His first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was fired weeks into his tenure last year after misleading White House officials about his contacts with Russians.

Updated: 10:22 p.m.