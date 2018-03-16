Stormy Daniels's lawyer says some accusations against Trump occurred during presidency

Michael Avenatti replied "yes" when asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if there was "anything in the litany of accusations ... the happened while Donald Trump was president?"

Avenatti said he could not elaborate further, but encouraged viewers to watch Daniels's interview on "60 Minutes" later this month for more information.

"I think that when the American people hear from my client who will provide details — very specific details related to this threat — they will conclude, as I have, that this was not a random threat by some wing nut ... out of the blue," he said.

Avenatti's remarks came after his statement earlier Friday on MSNBC that Daniels has received threats of physical harm in regards to her alleged affair with Trump. It wasn't clear who may have threatened Daniels or what those threats entailed.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit seeking to dissolve a nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels received a $130,000 payout as part of the deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who says he used his own funds.

Legal experts say the payment may have violated federal campaign finance law.

Daniels and her team say the deal, which was first reported in January by The Wall Street Journal , is null and void because Trump never signed it, and because Cohen violated it by confirming the payment.

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for July 12 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

CBS News plans to air its interview with Daniels on "60 Minutes" on March 25. On Sunday, Avenatti tweeted that Trump's legal team was "considering a challenge" to keep the interview with Anderson Cooper from airing.