Ex-CIA director slams Trump after McCabe firing: You'll be remembered as a 'disgraced demagogue'

Former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanEx-CIA director slams Trump: Your insecurity over Russia investigation is 'well deserved' Ex-CIA chief on new Mueller indictments: Claims of a 'hoax' are 'in tatters' Ex-CIA chief: Congress must act now to block access to semiautomatic weapons MORE tore into President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE for celebrating the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeDopey Russian ads didn't swing voters — federal coverups did Federal abuses on Obama's watch represent a growing blight on his legacy In the case of the FISA memos, transparency is national security MORE, saying Trump will be remembered as “a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.”

“You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you,” Brennan tweeted at Trump.

When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you. https://t.co/uKppoDbduj — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 17, 2018

The former CIA director was responding to a tweet by Trump hailing McCabe’s firing as a "great day for democracy."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsUnder pressure, Trump shifts blame for Russia intrusion Overnight Tech: Judge blocks AT&T request for DOJ communications | Facebook VP apologizes for tweets about Mueller probe | Tech wants Treasury to fight EU tax proposal Overnight Regulation: Trump to take steps to ban bump stocks | Trump eases rules on insurance sold outside of ObamaCare | FCC to officially rescind net neutrality Thursday | Obama EPA chief: Reg rollback won't stand MORE fired McCabe on Friday, saying that McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the media and wasn’t forthcoming with investigators.

McCabe claimed he was fired in an effort to undercut special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe into Russia's election interference, arguing he could be a key witness in the investigation.

He also denied being dishonest with investigators, and said that he was authorized to allow FBI officials talk to the media about the investigation into the Clinton Foundation.