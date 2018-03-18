White House assures Trump 'is not considering or discussing' firing Mueller

The White House on Sunday moved to quell speculation that President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE was considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE after Trump spent the weekend lambasting the federal probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the Administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller," Trump's lawyer Ty Cobb said in a statement

Trump mentioned Mueller's name for the first time in his tweets over the weekend, going against the advice of his attorneys.

The president's criticism began on Saturday after his personal lawyer John Dowd called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinOvernight Cybersecurity: Lawyer charged in Mueller probe pleads guilty to lying | Sessions launches cyber task force | White House tallies economic impact of cyber crime Sessions creates cyber task force to study election interference Dopey Russian ads didn't swing voters — federal coverups did MORE to end Mueller's investigation.

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Mueller reportedly subpoenaed the Trump Organization last week in addition to presenting the president's legal team with a series of questions for a potential interview with Trump, according to another report.

Trump told The New York Times last year that Mueller would be crossing a “red line” if his office began investigating his family’s finances with other countries outside of Russia.