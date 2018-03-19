Helicopter engine fails on Ivanka, Kushner flight: report

A helicopter carrying senior White House aides Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report In new memo, Kelly changes White House security clearance process Kushner disclosed additional assets in amended financial disclosure form: report MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report Kelly says he has 'full confidence' in Kushner on foreign policy White House: Security clearance review won't affect Kushner MORE had to return to Washington midflight after one of its engines failed, CNN reported Sunday night.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE’s daughter and son-in-law were flying from Washington, D.C., to New York City on Thursday afternoon. One of the helicopter’s two engines failed, forcing the couple to return to Ronald Reagan National Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN reported the couple had to secure a commercial flight to New York City. It’s unclear why Trump and Kushner were taking a helicopter and not a plane.

According to LiveATC.net, an aviation website, the helicopter was owned by the Trump Organization.

A spokesman for the couple had no comment to CNN on the incident.