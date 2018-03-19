Former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderHolder: 2018 vote crucial to combating gerrymandering Holder: Sessions needs to 'have the guts' to say no to Trump Holder urges Justice Dept, FBI officials to 'be strong' in face of attacks: 'It will get worse' MORE says that Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAttorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Holder: Sessions needs to 'have the guts' to say no to Trump Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller MORE needs to “have the guts” to say no to President Trump Donald John TrumpLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Attorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump tariffs not helpful for nuclear talks, South Korea says MORE.

Holder criticized Sessions at an event at Georgetown University on Monday, days after Sessions fired former deputy FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeHolder: Sessions needs to 'have the guts' to say no to Trump Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Booker: 'This is the most important midterm election of our lifetime' MORE, who had been a subject of frequent criticism from Trump.

The former Obama administration official said that Sessions may have rushed to fire McCabe at Trump’s request. The dismissal came just two days before McCabe was eligible for his pension.

“It may be that at the end of the day … [McCabe's] termination is appropriate," Holder said. "But you know, you don’t rush that component of it to meet a deadline that I think the president essentially set.”

“You're the attorney general of the United States. You run the damn Justice Department. You know? And you’ve got to have the guts to look at the president every now and again and say 'no,'" he continued.

Holder had already over the weekend criticized the Trump administration over McCabe’s firing over the weekend, which allegedly came after damning reports from the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility and Office of Inspector General.

Analyze McCabe firing on two levels: the substance and the timing. We don’t know enough about the substance yet. The timing appears cruel and a cave that compromised DOJ independence to please an increasingly erratic President who should’ve played no role here. This is dangerous — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 17, 2018

Sessions fired McCabe on Friday, saying he hadn’t been fully honest with investigators and made an unauthorized disclosure to the media.

McCabe claims he was fired to try and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s probe into Russian election interference, in which he could be a key witness.

Holder also criticized Trump for attacking personally McCabe, calling it ”unconscionable" and "punching down."

"You’re the president of the United States and you’re going after a career deputy FBI director ... who doesn’t really have the capacity to defend himself, certainly while he was in that position," he said.

—Gabriella Munoz contributed.