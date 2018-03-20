Melania to talk cyberbullying, internet safety with tech execs

First Lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpA new hurdle for female politicians in the digital age The Hill's 12:30 Report Week ahead in tech: AT&T, DOJ merger fight heads to trial MORE on Tuesday is set to meet with leaders from the tech industry to discuss the impacts of cyberbullying and the effects of the internet on children.

Among the companies expected to attend the gathering are Amazon, Facebook, Google, Snap and Twitter, The Associated Press reported. The Internet Association, a lobbying group for the industry, will also attend.

The first lady announced in the final month of 2016 that she would make cyberbullying a key issue for her office. The roundtable on Tuesday will be Trump's first public event addressing the topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she has faced scrutiny for that initiative, because of her husband's propensity for using Twitter to attack critics, especially with insults targeting people's appearances.

Some critics have called for Twitter to shut down President Trump Donald John TrumpLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Attorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump tariffs not helpful for nuclear talks, South Korea says MORE's account, though the social media site has refused, citing the news value offered by the president's tweets.

Melania Trump has suggested curbing the amount of time children are allowed to spend on the internet, according to the AP.

She also asked the spouses of governors across the country last month to help promote "values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect in our children."

"With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the evils in our world today, such as drug abuse and addiction and negative social media interactions," she said during a gathering at the White House.