Stormy Daniels lawyer holds up Michael Cohen poster during heated interview: 'Where is this guy?'

Lawyers for Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen got into a heated exchange on CNN Tuesday night, with the adult-film star's lawyer at one point pulling out a poster of Cohen and asking "Where is this guy?"

“If Michael Cohen is such a stand-up guy, where is he? Where is this guy? Why won’t he come and sit in this chair?" Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, asked Cohen's lawyer Arthur Schwartz, while holding a poster of Cohen's face.

"He’s been invited numerous times, he won’t come on the show, he’s dodging the questions!” Avenatti said during the exchange, which took place on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360."

“He’s going to come out,” Schwartz responded. “Believe me, he can’t wait to come here and sit with you.”

Schwartz told Avenatti at one point during the interview that he is looking forward to going to court over the case and that he was “going to go down in flames.”

Schwartz had argued that Daniels is liable for $20 million because, according to the contract she signed, even the threat of a violation or disclosure is a violation of the contract.

Avenatto said Daniels is able to break the contract because it requires all parties to sign the agreement but Trump failed to do so.

Daniels filed a lawsuit earlier this month in an effort to void her non-disclosure agreement with Trump that she has said prevents her from speaking about an affair she had with the president more than a decade ago. She was paid $130,000 as part of the agreement.

The White House has denied that such an affair took place.

A polygraph exam Daniel took in 2011 supported her claim that she had an affair, according to reports of the exam obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Daniels also recently spoke with Cooper in an interview set to air on “60 Minutes” on Sunday.