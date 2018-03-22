Trump's advice to younger self: 'Don't run for president'

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse expected to vote on omnibus Thursday afternoon House passes 'right to try' drug bill Spending bill rejects Trump’s proposed EPA cut MORE said Thursday he would tell his younger self not to run for president.

“Don’t run for president," Trump quipped when asked at a youth forum what advice he would have given his 25-year-old self.

Trump said he was much more widely loved during his career as a businessman and reality TV star.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I got the greatest publicity. I was getting such great — until I ran for office," he said.

At the same time, he said the level of support as president is higher than the 40 percent he gets in job-approval polls.

“People really do get it, there is a lot of fake news out there," he said. "Nobody had any idea. I’m actually proud of the fact I exposed it to a large extent. It’s an achievement.”