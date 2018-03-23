Trump moves to ban most transgender people from serving in military

President Trump Donald John TrumpPoll: Both parties need to do more on drug prices Senate approves .3 trillion spending bill, sending to Trump White House: Trump will delay steel tariffs for EU, six countries MORE on Friday moved to formally ban most transgender people from serving in the military, with limited exceptions.

The White House issued a memorandum on policies determined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, stating that transgender people are "disqualified from military service except under limited circumstances."

The memorandum, filed in U.S. District Court in Seattle, states that "transgender persons with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria -- individuals who the policies state may require substantial medical treatment, including medications and surgery -- are disqualified from military service except under certain limited circumstances."

Mattis will have some leeway in implementing the policy, the memo states, as will Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenOvernight Cybersecurity: Zuckerberg breaks silence on Cambridge Analytica | Senators grill DHS chief on election security | Omnibus to include election cyber funds | Bill would create 'bug bounty' for State Jeh Johnson: Media focused on 'Access Hollywood' tape instead of Russian meddling ahead of election Betsy Devos: School safety commission to consist of four Cabinet secretaries, no Democrats MORE when it comes to the Coast Guard. The pair "may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals," the memo reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

LGBT advocates quickly denounced the move.

"There is simply no way to spin it, the Trump-Pence Administration is going all in on its discriminatory, unconstitutional and despicable ban on transgender troops,” Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin said in a statement.

“Donald Trump and Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump replaces McMaster with Bolton as national security adviser John Oliver says his parody Pence rabbit book has sold out Charlotte Pence responds to John Oliver's rabbit book spoof: ‘I’m all for it’ MORE are pushing their extreme anti-transgender prejudices onto the military over the overwhelming objections of bipartisan officials, national security leaders and the American public," Griffin added.

“The Trump-Pence administration’s continued insistence on targeting our military families for discrimination is appalling, reckless, and unpatriotic," added American Military Partner Association president Ashley Broadway-Mack.

The Palm Center, a group that promotes the study of LGBT people in the military, accused the Pentagon of having "distorted the science on transgender health to prop up irrational and legally untenable discrimination that will erode military readiness."

"There is no evidence to support a policy that bars from military service patriotic Americans who are medically fit and able to deploy. Our troops and our nation deserve better," the group said.

Trump first called for a ban on transgender troops in a series of tweets last summer, and followed up in August by issuing a memo banning transgender people from enlisting.

The ban has since been battled over in court, with Mattis in February giving Trump a final recommendation. It was expected that he would recommend Trump allow transgender troops to remain in the military.

A Pentagon spokesman declined to comment on Mattis's recommendation in February, only confirming that the Defense chief had advised the president on the subject.

Several federal courts blocked Trump's initial ban, with one ruling in November that the military would be forced to resume accepting transgender recruits starting this year.

In February, the Pentagon confirmed that one transgender recruit had joined a branch of the military after the ban was lifted due to the court order. That individual passed all tests including medical, officials said.

It's unclear what Trump's decision will mean for that unnamed recruit and the estimated thousands of other transgender Americans currently serving active duty in the military.

While the exact number of transgender individuals in active duty service is unknown, a 2016 Rand Corporation study commissioned by the Pentagon estimated the number to be anywhere from 1,320 and 6,630, with 830 to 4,160 others serving in the reserves.

Updated: 9:45 p.m.