Melania Trump staying in Palm Beach for spring break

First lady Melania Trump will remain in Florida while President Trump travels back to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, the White House said.

"The first lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break," deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

Trump and the first lady spent the weekend in Florida at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump will return to the White House on Sunday evening.

The Trumps will be apart Sunday evening when "60 Minutes" airs its interview with adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with the president shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

Trump denies the affair. The first lady has not commented on the allegations.

Daniels's account of her alleged affair with Trump has remained in the spotlight since The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016 as part of a nondisclosure agreement.

Cohen acknowledged making the payment, but said it had nothing to do with Trump's presidential campaign and did not violate campaign finance laws.

Daniels has sued, claiming the nondisclosure agreement is invalid because Trump never signed it. In response, Trump's team sued Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claiming she violated the agreement.

CNN aired an interview late last week with former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also alleges she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Melania Trump.

McDougal apologized when asked what she would say to the first lady if she had the chance to speak to her now.

"What can you say except 'I'm sorry?' " McDougal said. "I'm sorry. I wouldn't want it done to me."