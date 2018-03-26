Ted Olson: Trump turmoil 'beyond normal'

Veteran Washington, D.C., attorney Ted Olson, who decided against joining President Trump Donald John TrumpMcCaskill: Clinton should be more careful in how she describes Trump voters Stormy Daniels lawyer slams critics who say there was 'nothing new' in '60 Minutes' interview Costello won't seek reelection in Pennsylvania MORE's legal team last week, said Monday that “turmoil” and “chaos” in the Trump White House is "beyond normal."

Olson, who served as U.S. solicitor general under President George W. Bush, told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that the high number of personnel changes in the Trump administration are “not good for anything.”

“I think everybody would agree this is turmoil, it's chaos, it's confusion, it's not good for anything,” Olson said. “We always believe that there should be an orderly process, and of course, government is not clean or orderly ever. But this seems to be beyond normal.”

Trump in recent weeks has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonTrump to fire Shulkin: report Lewandowski: If you don't support Trump's agenda, 'you might not want to be in the building' Former NSC adviser on Bolton: It is the president who decides if we go to war MORE, and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, economic adviser Gary Cohn Gary Davivd CohnLewandowski: If you don't support Trump's agenda, 'you might not want to be in the building' Former NSC adviser on Bolton: It is the president who decides if we go to war Trump confidant: President is perplexed by reports of White House chaos MORE and communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksThe Memo: Unbound Trump breaks from restraints White House race to replace Hope Hicks has two lead contenders Hicks almost left WH months before she announced her resignation: report MORE have all either resigned from the White House or announced their intention to do so. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin David Jonathon ShulkinTrump to fire Shulkin: report Trump confidant: President is perplexed by reports of White House chaos White House aides planned to announce McMaster with other departures: report MORE is reportedly on thin ice.

A key member of Trump's legal team, John Dowd, also stepped down last week.

Trump offered a position last week to Olson, who turned him down. Olson had previously turned down an offer to join the administration.

Trump claimed on Sunday that “many lawyers” want to represent him and called reports that it has been difficult for him to find attorneys to join his legal team "fake news."

Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case...don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted. Problem is that a new...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018