White House counsel examines loans to Kushner's family business

White House attorneys are assessing whether White House senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKushner’s brother joined march for gun control Why Trump should take Mueller's deal to sit down for an interview Jim Carrey paints Kushner as 'self-unmade man' MORE ran afoul of federal ethics regulations by meeting with executives from two companies that loaned millions of dollars to his family’s business.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Subramanian (Raja) Raja KrishnamoorthiDem introduces bill to protect White House whistleblowers Democrat calls for ‘open hearings’ on Trump administration after McCabe firing Time to shape up security clearance process, ship out long-term interim status MORE (D-Ill.) had previously raised concerns to the Office of Government Ethics following reports that Kushner met with executives from Apollo Global Management and Citigroup shortly before each company loaned the Kushner Cos. millions of dollars.

Apollo loaned $184 million to the Kushner Cos., while Citigroup loaned $325 million to the business, which is run by Kushner’s family.

David Apol, acting director of the Office of Government Ethics, said in a letter obtained by The Wall Street Journal that he spoke with the White House Counsel’s Office about Krishnamoorthi’s concerns.

“I have discussed this matter with the White House Counsel’s Office in order to ensure that they have begun the process of ascertaining the facts necessary to determine whether any law or regulation has been violated and whether any additional procedures are necessary to avoid violations in the future,” Apol wrote.

“During that discussion, the White House informed me that they had already begun this process. I have asked the White House to inform me of the results of that process,” Apol added.

An Apollo spokesman previously said the executive who met with Kushner was not involved in the decision to loan Kushner Cos. money.



A Citigroup spokeswoman said the firm's relationship with Kushner Cos. was not connected to Kushner's White House role.

A spokeswoman for Kushner Cos. told the Journal that they hadn't received an inquiry from the White House Counsel's Office

Kushner last month had his security clearance downgraded from "top secret" to "secret." He faced growing scrutiny after The Washington Post reported he requested more intelligence than most other White House officials, and following reports he updated his clearance forms multiple times since joining the administration.