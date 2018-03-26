2020 Census to include citizenship question

President Trump Donald John TrumpMcCaskill: Clinton should be more careful in how she describes Trump voters Stormy Daniels lawyer slams critics who say there was 'nothing new' in '60 Minutes' interview Costello won't seek reelection in Pennsylvania MORE's Commerce Department said Monday evening that the 2020 Census will include a question on citizenship, despite the strenuous objections of Democrats.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossEthics filings haven't yet shown Commerce chief's pledged divestments: report Trump blasts Congress for sending him omnibus bill that 'nobody read' The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE announced his decision to reinstate the citizenship question in a post on the Commerce website. The citizenship question has not appeared on the census since 1950, but Ross argued that collecting citizenship data has been “a long-standing historical practice."

The Department of Justice (DOJ) under Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMcCabe defends himself against firing in Washington Post op-ed Attorney: Roy Moore supporters offered K, Bannon meeting to drop accuser as client Al Franken: Sessions firing McCabe ‘is hypocrisy at its worst’ MORE has reportedly pushed for inclusion of the question, arguing that it would allow the the department to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the approximately 90 percent of the population who are citizens, this question is no additional imposition," Ross wrote in his memo. "And for the approximately 70 percent of non-citizens who already answer this question accurately on the [American Community Survey], the question is no additional imposition."

Census data is used to redraw House districts and the number of House seats each state receives, as well as determining each state’s number of electoral votes in a presidential election.

Democrats have raised concerns that adding the question would result in an inaccurate population count because it would discourage some immigrants from filling out the questionnaire given the Trump administration's crackdown on those in the country illegally.

Ross responded to such concerns in his decision, saying the need for accurate data and the limited burden of adding it to the census "outweigh fears about potentially lower response rate."

"The citizenship data provided to DOJ will be more accurate with the question than without it, which is of greater importance than any adverse effect that may result from people violating their legal duty to respond," Ross wrote.

A legal challenge to Commerce's move is all but assured.

Nearly 20 Democratic state attorneys general wrote Ross a letter last month warning him against including the citizenship question. Doing so, they argued, would be unconstitutional.

“Including a question on the 2020 Census that would manipulate the count by scaring people away from being counted — causing grave harm to the states and our residents — is inconsistent with those obligations,” the attorneys general wrote.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraStates threaten to sue Trump EPA for delay in enforcing landfill pollution rule Anti-abortion clinics take First Amendment case to Supreme Court Court: EPA broke law with smog rule delay MORE said at the time that his department was prepared to “take all necessary and legal action to protect a full and accurate Census.”

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law issued a statement Monday night sharply condemning the announcement. The group called the inclusion of a citizenship question “a clear attempt to politicize the process,” and warned it would discourage minority communities from participating.

“This decision comes at a time when we have seen xenophobic and anti-immigrant policy positions from this administration,” organization president Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “This is an arbitrary and untested decision that all but guarantees that the Census will not produce a full and accurate count of the population as the Constitution requires.”

By law, the bureau has to provide Congress with the final wording of the census questionnaire by March 31, this Saturday.

—Updated at 10:28 p.m.