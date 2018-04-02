Trump: Mexico must stop immigrant 'caravans'

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig GOP lawmaker: Republicans 'would be well advised to get ready' for Dem wave in midterms Tech giants brace for sweeping EU privacy law MORE early Monday pressed Mexico to stop immigrant “caravans” trying to reach the United States.

“Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large ‘Caravans’ of people enter their country,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

“They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.”

Trump on Sunday referenced “caravans” of people entering the United States in a tweet on Sunday following a segment on “Fox & Friends” that discussed an "army of migrants" marching from Honduras.

Trump on Monday also again urged Congress to protect the U.S. border by using the so-called nuclear option, which would alter Senate rules to allow a simple majority to pass legislation, if necessary.

“Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People,” Trump said.

“Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!”

...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Trump has repeatedly called for a wall on the southern border, which was a signature promise of his 2016 campaign.