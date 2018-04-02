Trump: ‘DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act’

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Magazine cover depicts Trump as a pig GOP lawmaker: Republicans 'would be well advised to get ready' for Dem wave in midterms Tech giants brace for sweeping EU privacy law MORE on Monday again blamed Democrats for the failure to reach a deal on recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

The president has previously said Democrats “abandoned” the DACA program, which shields certain immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation.

Trump last year said he would rescind the program, but provided Congress with a window of time to craft a legislative fix.

A court decision blocked Trump from winding down the program and removed the deadline pressure, and an appeals court is reviewing the decision, which could take several months. In the meantime, DACA remains in place.

The president on Sunday said there would be "NO MORE DACA DEAL," arguing the GOP should "pass tough laws now."

"Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. 'Caravans' coming," Trump tweeted. "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

Trump in March threatened to veto an omnibus spending bill over the issue, tweeting that "the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."

Trump has repeatedly called for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, a signature promise during his 2016 campaign.