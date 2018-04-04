White House offers no timetable for troop withdrawal from Syria

The White House on Wednesday declared the military mission to eliminate the ISIS's presence in Syria is “coming to a rapid end,” but offered no timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. forces.

“The military mission to eradicate ISIS in Syria is coming to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost completely destroyed,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “The United States and our partners remain committed to eliminating the small ISIS presence in Syria that our forces have not already eradicated.”

Sanders added that the U.S. “will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans.”

The statement suggests that the U.S. will not quickly pull military forces out of Syria, despite’s stated desire to bring them home.

“I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home. I want to start rebuilding our nation,” Trump said at a press conference Tuesday.

Trump also discussed the conflict in Syria on Tuesday with members of his national security team, who cautioned that a quick withdrawal could hamper the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Roughly 2,000 U.S. troops are in Syria fighting ISIS forces, part of an ambitious plan to defeat the militant group and help bring about a settlement of the civil war there.

But the president has recently backtracked on that strategy, expressing his frustration with U.S. military entanglements in the Middle East.

Trump has also said that Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia should foot the bill for stabilizing Syria.