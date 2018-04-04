President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo, Joint Chiefs chairman challenged Trump plans to withdraw from Syria: report Mexican senators call on Pena Nieto to halt cooperation with US after Trump attacks Trump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border MORE signed a proclamation late Wednesday ordering National Guard troops be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to address a “surge of illegal activity.”

In a memo to Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisTrump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border Overnight Defense: Trump to deploy National Guard to border | No timetable for Syria withdrawal | Medical group blasts transgender ban | Three military planes crash in two days Overnight Health Care: Senate panel unveils draft of bipartisan opioid bill | Groups warn tariffs could raise drug prices | FDA chief turns to social media companies to fight opioids | AMA hits transgender troop ban MORE and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenTrump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border Overnight Defense: Trump to deploy National Guard to border | No timetable for Syria withdrawal | Medical group blasts transgender ban | Three military planes crash in two days AMA: Mattis memo distorted medical evidence on transgender troops MORE, Trump ordered the National Guard be used to secure the border “to stop the flow of deadly drugs and other contraband, gang members and other criminals, and illegal aliens into this country.”

Trump also asked Mattis and Nielsen to submit reports within 30 days detailing what other resources are needed at the border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump first suggested on Tuesday that he'd like to deploy troops to the southern border to secure the area until his proposed wall can be built.

On Wednesday, he followed through on that idea. Nielsen spoke at the White House press briefing to explain the deployment of troops.

“It’s time to act,” Nielsen told reporters, adding that the deployments could begin “immediately.”

She did not share how many troops will be sent to the border, the length of the deployment or its cost.

Trump has spent recent days tweeting his frustrations about current immigration laws, warning of approaching "caravans" of migrants approaching the border and calling on Congress to enact tougher regulations.