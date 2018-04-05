Bolton meeting with White House lawyers about possible conflicts of interest: report

Incoming national security adviser John Bolton is continuing to meet with White House lawyers about potential conflicts of interest, according to a CNBC report.

It's unclear exactly what White House attorneys may be concerned about, but according to CNBC, outside ethics experts point to Bolton's two PACs as potential obstacles.

Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for Bolton, denied that there are any concerns about potential conflicts, telling CNBC that Bolton's transition to the national security adviser role is moving forward with ease.

"The ambassador's transition to national security adviser is going very smoothly and the ambassador will start on Monday," Marquis said.

Another representative for Bolton told CNBC that the former United Nations ambassador is still meeting with White House lawyers, but did not elaborate on what those meetings entailed.

Bolton's two PACs — the John Bolton PAC and Super PAC — have stopped receiving donations or spending money since he was tapped to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser, but have not actually shut down.

At the same time, Bolton has announced internally that he is resigning his role as chairman of the Foundation for American Security and Freedom, a nonprofit he launched in 2015.

People familiar with Bolton's transition told CNBC that he has so far cooperated with the advice of the White House.