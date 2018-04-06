Trump preparing for interview with Mueller: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump and admits presidency is just 'a four- year cash grab' Maxine Waters: Republicans 'intimidated' by Trump Trump: Pruitt 'doing a great job' MORE has reportedly begun preparing for a potential interview with special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE, after months of negotiations involving the president's legal team.

A White House official said that Trump's preparation is "in its infancy," CNN reported Friday, as lawyers have only given Trump basic ideas of what topics the special counsel may ask about.

Trump has not formally agreed to be interviewed by Mueller in his investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but he has said he "would like to."

While Trump has publicly remained open to sitting down with Mueller's team, advisers have cautioned him about risks surrounding an interview with the special counsel.

Mueller has so far charged 19 people as part of his probe into Russia's election meddling, including several former Trump associates who have been indicted for lying to the FBI.

It was reported earlier this month that Mueller told Trump's lawyers that the president is not a criminal target of the Russia probe, but emphasized that he is still a subject of the investigation.

Lawyers for the president and the special counsel's team sat down together last month to discuss possible questions for Mueller to ask Trump. The president's lawyers have previously offered the prospect of an interview with Trump on certain conditions for Mueller, including an end date for the long-running Russia probe.

Whether Trump will speak with Mueller under oath or in an informal setting is still being negotiated, according to CNN.

Updated: 7:40 p.m.