Vicente Fox trolls Trump with ‘hands are too small’ T-shirt

Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox is taunting President Trump Donald John TrumpMattis approves sending 4,000 National Guard troops to border Trump meets with Pruitt amid growing calls for resignation Oversight chairman probes Pruitt's -a-night condo deal MORE with a t-shirt that says Trump can't build a border wall if his "hands are too small." Fox is selling the t-shirt to raise money for a leadership training fund.

The shirt depicts Trump as a baby building a wall with toy blocks while wearing a soiled diaper made from the American flag, jabbing at Trump's longstanding promise to build a border wall along the southern border.

Thank you for all your support! @centrofox was built on the foundation of empowering leaders to take charge and give back to their communities. Help me continue to spread the message of compassion for others, by getting this apparel at https://t.co/lRhyRIWF1m pic.twitter.com/3lVcGyTLjx — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 6, 2018

The size of Trump's hands became a running joke during the 2016 presidential campaign, most notably when used by former primary challenger Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during a debate.

Trump's push for border wall funding from Congress fell short last month, when lawmakers passed an omnibus spending package that included only $1.6 billion of the $25 billion Trump asked for extra border security measures and wall construction.

This week Trump ordered deployment of the National Guard to protect the southern border, while also touting the start of construction on some areas of the border wall.

Fox, a one time opposition leader of Mexico's right-wing party, has become one of Trump's loudest foreign critics, endlessly ridiculing the president for his efforts to stem the flow of immigrants into the U.S.

Proceeds from the shirts will go toward the former Mexican president's nonprofit group Centro Fox, which aims to "develop training for leaders dedicated to serving their community in Mexico and Latin America," according to the group's website.