Trump suggests DOJ ‘slow walking’ document release

President Trump Donald John TrumpBaldwin returns to 'SNL' as Trump and admits presidency is just 'a four- year cash grab' Maxine Waters: Republicans 'intimidated' by Trump Trump: Pruitt 'doing a great job' MORE on Saturday suggested the Justice Department (DOJ) is “slow walking” the release of documents related to a House Judiciary Committee investigation.

“Lawmakers of the House Judiciary Committee are angrily accusing the Department of Justice of missing the Thursday Deadline for turning over UNREDACTED Documents relating to FISA abuse, FBI, Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton Emails and much more,” the president tweeted. “Slow walking - what is going on? BAD!”

“What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide?” He added in a second tweet. “Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good!”

GOP lawmakers on the committee are reportedly furious with the Justice Department for missing a subpoena deadline for documents they requested related to activity by the agency and the FBI during the election.

The panel subpoenaed more than a million documents for its investigation into alleged criminality and abuse in the FBI’s decision-making during the 2016 election. The request includes documents related to the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information while secretary of State and possible surveillance abuses by the Justice Department.

Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump suggests DOJ ‘slow-walking’ document release House Judiciary conservatives infuriated DOJ missed subpoena deadline Trump, Sessions relationship takes new turn with special counsel decision MORE (R-N.C.) said the DOJ missing the Thursday subpoena deadline was “unacceptable.”

“We got no documents from the Department of Justice,” Meadows tweeted. “Just a phone call. This is unacceptable--it's time to stop the games. Turn over the documents to Congress and allow us to conduct oversight.”

Democrats have criticized the GOP probe as a partisan distraction from the Russia investigation.

Trump’s Saturday tweet was similar to comments he made earlier in the week criticizing the DOJ for not handing over the documents

"So sad that the Department of 'Justice' and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress,” he tweeted Monday. “An embarrassment to our country!"