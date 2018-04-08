Stormy Daniels lawyer files renewed motion to depose Trump, Cohen

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer on Sunday filed a renewed motion to depose President Trump and his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, over a $130,000 payment from Cohen to Daniels before the 2016 election.

Michael Avenatti, the adult-film star's attorney, made the announcement on Twitter.

Here is the renewed motion we just filed seeking to depose Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen, as well as an expedited jury trial. #searchforthetruth #bastahttps://t.co/qzrzUUoNxL — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 8, 2018

A federal judge temporarily blocked Avenatti's attempt to depose Trump on Thursday, ruling that the motion was "premature."

The new motion Avenatti filed states that Daniels’s case “centers on a dispute concerning whether a settlement agreement, containing a mutual release and terms of non-disclosure, was ever formed between the parties.”

The motion calls for a deposition for both Trump and Cohen of no more than two hours and requests various documents concerning the nondisclosure agreement.

Daniels alleges she was paid weeks before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, which she says took place in 2006.

She argues in the motion that she is “not bound by any of the terms and conditions of the agreement, including the provision of the agreement providing for arbitration.”

Avenatti is also seeking an expedited trial in Daniels's case to void a nondisclosure agreement between her and Trump, claiming that the agreement is null because Trump did not sign it.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recently spoke on CBS’s “60 Minutes” about her alleged affair with Trump. In her interview, she claimed that someone threatened her to keep quiet about her affair.

Earlier on Sunday, Avenatti tweeted a photo of Daniels with a forensic expert who is believed to be working with Daniels to identify the individual who she claims threatened her.

Last week, the president publicly addressed the controversy for the first time by denying knowledge of Cohen’s $130,000 payment.

