Pompeo reaches out to Clinton, Kerry for confirmation advice: report

CIA Director Mike Pompeo — who President Trump has nominated to be secretary of State — has reached out to former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry for advice as he prepares for what is likely to be a tough confirmation process, Politico reported.

Despite in the past going after Clinton for her response to the 2012 attacks in Benghazi and liking a tweet calling Kerry a "traitor," Pompeo has reached out to both, and every other the living official who held the role of secretary of State, according to Politico.

Clinton has been willing to help.

She told Pompeo that he needs to ensure career diplomats don't keep leaving the department as they did during former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's tenure, a source told Politico.

Pompeo has been more willing to engage with State Department officials who were often ignored by Tillerson, Politico reported.

However, many believe that Pompeo’s biggest challenge will be to maintain a good relationship with Trump, a feat Tillerson struggled with.

In the Senate, Pompeo faces a tough confirmation as Democrats are expected to ask him some tough questions about numerous issues.

He has been preparing for his confirmation by reading a lot of material, taking part in briefing sessions at the State Department and practicing in mock question-and-answer sessions.