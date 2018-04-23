Support for Trump reelection mirrors Obama, Clinton in first terms: Gallup

The percentage of Americans who say Trump deserves to be reelected stands at 37 percent, roughly in line with the support that former President Obama and former President Clinton had during midterm elections in their first terms, according to Gallup.

Gallup points out that Trump’s approval ratings have been lower than past presidents at similar points in their tenure. Also, Gallup notes, Trump’s reelection figures are actually lower than Clinton's and Obama's when compared to their figures from the spring before the midterm elections.

In March 2010, 46 percent of voters said Obama deserved reelection and, in April 1994, 40 percent said the same of Clinton. Both Democrats ultimately won a second term.

Unsurprisingly, opinion on Trump’s reelection was divided by party affiliation.

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans supported a second term for Trump while only 6 percent of Democrats and 32 percent of independents said they would support Trump’s reelection.

Low approval ratings for the president often foreshadow losses for his party in upcoming elections. In the 1994 midterms, Democrats lost 53 seats in the House. Democrats lost 63 House seats in 2010.

Gallup predicts that Republicans could face similar losses in the midterms later this year if voters’ opinion of Trump doesn’t improve.

A net shift of 23 seats in the November midterms could flip control of the House to Democrats.

Gallup polled 1,212 registered adult voters between April 9 and 15. The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3 percentage points.