Giuliani: Russia probe will drive Trump voters to polls in midterms

Rudy Giuliani in a new interview said the investigation into Russia’s election meddling will prompt President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions unveils 'zero tolerance' policy at southern border NY attorney general resigns after allegations of physical abuse Trump Jr. mocks Schneiderman after reports he abused women MORE’s voters to turn out in the upcoming midterm elections.

“It has his people much more excited now than before,” Giuliani, who recently joined Trump's legal team, told Politico.

Giuliani added Democrats have “backed off” a midterm campaign push that emphasizes possible impeaching the president.

“I don’t think anywhere near a majority of the American people want to see an impeachment interrupt the good work the president is doing,” he told the news outlet.

Giuliani made waves last week when he told Fox News's Sean Hannity that Trump reimbursed his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for a payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The former New York City mayor took part in a media blitz after the initial interview, seeking to mitigate the fallout. He has argued the payment was for personal reasons to shield the Trump family from embarrassment.

Giuliani said in a Sunday show interview that while he does not know of Cohen making any additional payments to other women, he believes Trump’s personal lawyer would have so if it was “necessary.”