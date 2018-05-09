Trump: Cordray a 'socialist' who 'should not do well' in Ohio election

President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell trolls Blankenship on Twitter: 'Thanks for playing, Don' Pittenger loses GOP primary fight Blankenship concedes GOP Senate primary in W. Va. MORE on Wednesday slammed former Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayDeWine, Cordray headed to Nov. showdown in Ohio The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by FICO — Trump’s election day gamble on Iran Seven primaries to watch on Tuesday MORE as a “socialist” who “should not do well” in Ohio’s gubernatorial election this November.

“Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs,” the president wrote on Twitter, referring to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who won the Republican primary for governor Tuesday.

“His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job!” Trump added, referring to Cordray.

Congratulations to Mike Dewine on his big win in the Great State of Ohio. He will be a great Governor with a heavy focus on HealthCare and Jobs. His Socialist opponent in November should not do well, a big failure in last job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

Cordray is also DeWine’s predecessor, having served as Ohio’s attorney general before heading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) for nearly six years. Cordray left the agency in November to run for governor in a move that set up a fight over who would serve as his successor in leading the CFPB.

Cordray on Tuesday defeated former Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D) in the Democratic primary. He will square off with DeWine in a closely watched governor's race to replace John Kasich (R), who is term-limited, in November.