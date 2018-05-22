Trump touts slim GOP lead in new generic ballot poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Zucker: Trump 'secretly watching CNN' all day and night GOP candidate behind 'Deportation Bus' loses in gubernatorial bid Penn to Hewitt: Mueller probe born out of ‘hysteria’ MORE on Tuesday touted new poll numbers showing Republicans holding a slim lead over Democrats on a generic ballot ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

"A number just came down from Reuters. You know, we were a few months ago 16 down in the generic poll, whatever that's supposed to mean," Trump told an audience at the Susan B. Anthony List's annual Campaign for Life Gala in Washington, D.C.

"All I know is we were 16 [points] down. Reuters just came out two hours and we're 1 [point] up. That's a big difference," he continued.

"They say that to win, we have to be like ... if we're 6 down we're in OK shape. Well, we're 1 up. That's pretty good," he said.

The Reuters survey showed 38.1 percent of registered voters said they would vote for a Republican candidate if midterm elections were held today, compared to just under 37 percent who said they’d vote for a Democrat.

The newest poll marks a stark contrast with past polls, which showed Democrats with as much as a 10-point lead at the end of April.

Republicans have said that they expect to lose some seats to Democrats, who need to net 23 seats to take back the House.

While some vulnerable Democrats face reelection bids in November, the party would need to flip three seats to take back the Senate.