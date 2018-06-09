Trump: Will know within 'first minute' if North Korea is serious about giving up nukes

President Trump Donald John Trump McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Head of Canada's auto parts industry association mocks Trump's threat of auto tariffs Dem leaders condemn Trump after reversal on G-7 communique endorsement MORE said on Saturday that he is "confident" ahead of his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he'll rely on his intuition to determine if the leader is serious about denuclearization.

"This is probably rarely been done. It’s unknown territory in the truest sense," Trump told reporters at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Quebec. "I really feel confident. I really feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity."

But, Trump warned, "he’ll never have that opportunity again."

At the same press conference, the president also predicted he would know within the "first minute" of meeting Kim whether the North Korea leader was serious about denuclearization.

"I think within the first minute, I'll know," Trump said, prompting a reporter to fire back: "How?"

"My touch. My feel. That's what I do," the president responded. "You know, the way they say that you know if you're going to like somebody in the first five seconds, you ever hear that one?"

"I think I'll know very quickly whether something good is going to happen," he added.

Trump's remarks came as he prepared to leave the G-7 summit early and travel to Singapore ahead of his planned meeting with Kim, which is set to take place on Tuesday.

Trump's decision to depart the G-7 summit early was widely perceived as a snub to America's allies in the group, which include Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

In his remarks on Saturday, Trump took a hard-line approach with the U.S.'s G-7 allies, whom he complained had treated the U.S. unfairly in regard to trade arrangements.

While Trump expressed confidence in his upcoming meeting with Kim, he also emphasized that he would "see what happens."

"So far, so good. We’re going to have to see what happens. And we’re going to know very soon," Trump said. "I very much look forward to it."