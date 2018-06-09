Trump arrives late to G-7 gender equality breakfast

President Trump Donald John Trump McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Head of Canada's auto parts industry association mocks Trump's threat of auto tariffs Dem leaders condemn Trump after reversal on G-7 communique endorsement MORE strolled in late on Saturday to a breakfast meeting on gender equality at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Canada.

Other G-7 leaders and the gender equality advisory council created by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had already kicked off the breakfast when Trump entered the room several minutes late.

WATCH: President Trump joins world leaders for Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast at the G7 summit in Canada. pic.twitter.com/R5Ai5Hat4t — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 9, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

By the time Trump walked in, Trudeau had already delivered brief opening remarks, and Isabelle Hudon, the Canadian ambassador to France, was addressing the group, according to pool reports.

Security personnel opened up a path for the president as he entered the room, flashed a smile at the group seated at a long table and took a seat.

The tardy appearance came hours before Trump departed the Charlevoix region of Quebec for Singapore, where he is set to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

The G-7's annual summit, usually a friendly gathering between seven industrialized democracies, was rife with tensions this year, as Trump feuded with key U.S. allies over his decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

The tensions were on full display on Thursday, before the summit even started, with Trump engaging in a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron and rebuking Trudeau as "indignant" for his opposition to the U.S. tariffs.

In a news conference shortly after the gender equality breakfast, Trump demanded that U.S. allies dramatically reduce trade barriers, adding that if they did not, they could lose access to American markets.