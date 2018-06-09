Trump says he will honor Italy's prime minister at White House 'shortly'

President Trump Donald John Trump McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Head of Canada's auto parts industry association mocks Trump's threat of auto tariffs Dem leaders condemn Trump after reversal on G-7 communique endorsement MORE on Saturday said he would honor Italy's new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House after the politician backed Trump’s calls for Russia to be reinstated into the Group of Seven (G-7).

“Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job - the people of Italy got it right!”

Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy. He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job - the people of Italy got it right! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Both leaders were in Canada this weekend for the G-7 meeting.

Before departing Washington for the summit on Friday, Trump told reporters on the White House lawn that he believes Russia should be readmitted to the G-7.

“You know, whether you like it or not — and it may not be politically correct — but we have a world to run,” he said. “And in the G-7, which used to be the G-8, they threw Russia out. They should let Russia come back in. Because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

Conte, who assumed office earlier this month, supported Trump’s position on Friday.

“Russia should return to the G-8. It is in everyone's interest,” Conte wrote.

Sono d'accordo con il Presidente @realDonaldTrump: la Russia dovrebbe rientrare nel G8. È nell’interesse di tutti. pic.twitter.com/grqQ12ZuFJ — GiuseppeConte (@GiuseppeConteIT) June 8, 2018

Trump doubled down on his views Saturday during a press conference at the major summit.

"Something happened a while ago where Russia is no longer in. I think it would be an asset to have Russia back in," Trump told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it would be good for the world, I think it would be good for Russia, I think it would be good for the United States, I think it would be good for all of the countries in the G-7," he added. "I think having Russia back in would be a positive thing. We’re looking to have peace in the world. We’re not looking to play games."

Russia was originally part of the G-8 but was pushed out in 2014 for its widely denounced invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Other G-7 members have not expressed support for Russia's readmission.