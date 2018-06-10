John Kelly called White House 'miserable place to work': report

White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE, burned out by his job, is reportedly questioning how long he can remain in the post.

The chief of staff told a group of senators last week that the White House is “a miserable place to work,” The New York Times reported Sunday.

According to the Times, aides are mocking Kelly’s new deputy chief of staff, Zachary Fuentes, by calling him “deputy president” for taking over some of Kelly’s duties.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'Excitement in the air' ahead of Kim meeting Trump doubles down on criticism of EU, Canada Merkel: EU will retaliate against Trump tariffs MORE, however, isn't concerned by the possible turnover in his administration and is comfortable with removing aides who challenge him, the paper reported.

Kelly joined the White House last year, looking to bring calm to an administration often described as chaotic.

However, sources told The Hill earlier this year that Kelly has lost influence over Trump in the months since his arrival.

The chief of staff also reportedly erupted at Trump in March, threatening to quit. Other officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenJohn Kelly called White House 'miserable place to work': report GOP chairman seeks Obama-era communications, docs on Russian interference Illegal immigration rises for third straight month despite Trump crackdown MORE, calmed Kelly down.

Kelly has reportedly threatened to quit in the past as a way of exerting leverage over Trump.

Kelly is currently accompanying Trump in Singapore ahead of the president's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.