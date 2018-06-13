Trump congratulates Sanford challenger for win in SC

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race MORE congratulated South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington early Wednesday, after she beat Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) in the state's Republican House primary.

"My political representatives didn’t want me to get involved in the Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Sanford defeated in primary defined by support for Trump Sanford: 'I think that I'll end up losing this election' MORE primary thinking that Sanford would easily win - but with a few hours left I felt that Katie was such a good candidate, and Sanford was so bad, I had to give it a shot," Trump wrote in a tweet. "Congrats to Katie Arrington!"

Sanford, a former South Carolina governor who has served in the House since 2013, was defeated on Tuesday by Arrington in a primary contest that was widely seen as a referendum on his criticism of Trump.

Sanford has been among Trump's most vocal GOP critics in Congress. In turn, Arrington sought to cast the three-term congressman as a traitor who was opposed to the president's agenda.

Trump offered his endorsement to Arrington on Tuesday afternoon, saying that Sanford had been "very unhelpful" and was "better off in Argentina" – a reference to a 2009 trip the then-governor had taken to Argentina to visit a woman with whom he was having an affair.

"Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina," Trump tweeted. "I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie!"