Trump: Stewart has ‘major chance’ of beating Kaine in Virginia

President Trump Donald John TrumpWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Danny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race MORE predicted on Wednesday that Corey Stewart, the Republican nominee in Virginia's Senate race, has a "major chance" of defeating Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineWhat you need to know about Tuesday's elections Corey Stewart wins Virginia GOP Senate primary War is too deadly for Congress to keep dodging duty on declaring it MORE (D-Va.) in November, urging voters not to "underestimate" the conservative firebrand.

"Congratulations to Corey Stewart for his great victory for Senator from Virginia," Trump tweeted. "Now he runs against a total stiff, Tim Kaine, who is weak on crime and borders, and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. Don’t underestimate Corey, a major chance of winning!"

Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, defeated more moderate Republicans in Virginia's GOP Senate primary on Tuesday, signaling a hardening of the party's primary electorate.

Stewart has cast himself as a stalwart supporter of Trump and a fierce opponent of illegal immigration.

He ran unsuccessfully for Virginia's Republican gubernatorial nomination last year, and based much of that campaign around a call to preserve Confederate statues. Stewart was also forced to distance himself from an anti-Semitic and white nationalist candidate running for Congress in Wisconsin, whom he had previously praised.

Kaine, a former Virginia governor who has served in the Senate since 2013, competed against Trump and Vice President Pence as Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLaxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race Two former Nevada congressmen set for rematch Dems flip heavy Trump district in Wisconsin MORE's running mate in the 2016 election.