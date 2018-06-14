White House looking for candidates at conservative job fair: report

White House aides will reportedly attend a Capitol Hill job fair on Friday aimed at conservatives as the Trump administration struggles to find applicants for key posts.

Politico reports that an email sent out to right-leaning Hill staffers late Wednesday stated that the White House is seeking applicants at "every experience level" for jobs in the Trump administration.

“Interested in a job at the White House?” the email reads. “Representatives from across the Trump administration will be there to meet job seekers of every experience level.”

“There are positions currently open and we are looking for the most competent conservatives to recommend,” adds a flyer obtained by Politico.

A source told the news outlet that Johnny DeStefano, director of the White House's personnel department, and Sean Doocey, a deputy assistant to the president for White House personnel, will attend the event.

The job fair, held Friday at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, is being organized by the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), an organization founded by former Heritage Foundation leader Jim DeMint.

“CPI’s mission is to support conservatives in Washington and we are excited about giving hundreds of qualified, experienced conservatives an opportunity to meet with Trump administration officials and learn about career opportunities,” a spokeswoman for the organization told Politico.

The White House faced criticism after two aides left the administration over domestic abuse allegations. Communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksCBS: Sanders may leave White House at end of year MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace tears up Trump Jr. testimony on Russia meeting: 'Lies, lies, lies' NPR publishes audio of Cohen threatening reporter MORE also left in March.

In March, chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE reportedly reassured White House staff that no further departures were in the works.

“The chief of staff actually spoke to a number of staff this morning, reassuring them that there were no immediate personnel changes at this time and that people shouldn’t be concerned, that we should do exactly what we do everyday, and that’s come to work and do the best job we can,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the time.