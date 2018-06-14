Trump: Republican Party ‘starting to show very big numbers’

President Trump Donald John TrumpAvenatti: 'I think that Michael Cohen is in a very, very bad spot' MSNBC reporter: Detained immigrant children 'effectively incarcerated' in Texas facility GOP chairwoman: Anyone who doesn't support Trump 'will be making a mistake' MORE on Thursday expressed optimism about the Republican Party's poll numbers as the GOP erases deficits in a number of generic ballot surveys.

"The Republican Party is starting to show very big numbers. People are starting to see what is being done. Results are speaking loudly. North Korea and our greatest ever economy are leading the way!" Trump tweeted.

The Republican Party is starting to show very big numbers. People are starting to see what is being done. Results are speaking loudly. North Korea and our greatest ever economy are leading the way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

In an interview broadcast Wednesday, Trump also expressed confidence to Fox News’s Bret Baier about the GOP's chances.

“I really think that we’re going to do very good. Now, history is against me because history, for whatever reason, you win the election and then you lose lots of seats. I think we’re going to do really well,” Trump said.

“I think we’re going to surprise people,” he added.

Trump pointed to the economy, the Republican tax cut bill and eliminated regulations as reasons for his optimism.

Several polls have shown Republicans closing the gap on generic ballots ahead of November's midterm races, with at least one finding the GOP narrowly ahead.

A Reuters poll near the end of May found that Republicans held a 6-point advantage over Democrats. That poll has since swung back in Democrats' favor.

The CBS News/YouGov Battleground Tracker released earlier this month showed that Democrats would take 219 seats in the House if the 2018 midterm elections happened now, while Republicans would take 216.

The tracker has a margin of error of nine seats, however, making the race for control of the House a toss-up between the two parties.

Public Policy Polling (PPP), a left-leaning firm, found Democrats still hold a 6-point lead on a generic ballot, according to a survey released Wednesday.